Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WINR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

