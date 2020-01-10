Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSII. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

