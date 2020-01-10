EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $103.55 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after buying an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 30.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,117,000 after buying an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $122,065,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

