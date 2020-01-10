Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

LBAI stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $861.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

