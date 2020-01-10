First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFWM opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Foundation by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

