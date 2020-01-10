Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

