BidaskClub Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Buy

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of GDS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $54.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in GDS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,213,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,022 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 610,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GDS by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,112,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

