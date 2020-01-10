Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

Shares of ICLR opened at $167.67 on Friday. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Icon by 6,790.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Icon by 51.7% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Icon in the third quarter valued at $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Icon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

