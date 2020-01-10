Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 10th (AAN, ACCO, ACIU, ACLS, AFMD, AKAM, AMBA, ARKAY, ATOS, AVAV)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 10th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Get Aaron's Inc alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.