Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Innospec stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Innospec has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

