Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRX. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MTRX opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

