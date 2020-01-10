Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

