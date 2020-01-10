Brokers Offer Predictions for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

