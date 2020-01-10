Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Raised by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ET. Bank of America increased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

ET opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,326,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,232,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,541,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,100 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

