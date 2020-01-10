RPM International’s (RPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

RPM International (NYSE:RPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Gabelli in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. RPM International has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $77.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 156.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.