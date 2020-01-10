Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NXST has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.
Shares of NXST stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,755 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares during the period.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.