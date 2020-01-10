Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,755 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

