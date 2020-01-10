Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $221.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $146.54 and a 1-year high of $223.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.