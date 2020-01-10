Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

