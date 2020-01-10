Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Hold

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 23.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

