Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Hold Rating from Longbow Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Longbow Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,871,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

