Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

