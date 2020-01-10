Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

INSG stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $605.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inseego by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

