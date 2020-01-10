HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 155.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Amarin stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 30.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amarin by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amarin by 40.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 165,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

