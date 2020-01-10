B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

GPX stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

