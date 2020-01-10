ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMD. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $157.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. ResMed has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $863,499.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,975 shares in the company, valued at $40,373,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,129. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

