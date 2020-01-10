Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for IBERIABANK Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for IBERIABANK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKC. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.