Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

PVH stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

