Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

MGM stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.