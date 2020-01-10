Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

ENB stock opened at C$52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$43.02 and a 1-year high of C$52.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.