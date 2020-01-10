Nevro Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 91.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 316.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,104 shares of company stock worth $3,872,731. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

