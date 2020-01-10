JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

JPM opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. The company has a market capitalization of $426.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

