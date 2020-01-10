Analysts Set Expectations for Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.30 million.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.