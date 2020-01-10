Oppenheimer Weighs in on Mediwound Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mediwound in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Mediwound stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mediwound by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mediwound by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.