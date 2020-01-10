Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Shares of NTRS opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 252.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.