$186.64 Million in Sales Expected for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce sales of $186.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $183.37 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $216.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year sales of $758.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.35 million to $769.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $715.54 million, with estimates ranging from $710.32 million to $720.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

CBL opened at $1.02 on Friday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 56.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 158.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 219,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 353,238 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

