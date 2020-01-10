Reviewing Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) & CEMIG (OTCMKTS:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEMIG and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.88 $476.61 million N/A N/A Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.92 $5.66 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 17.24% 31.98% 9.30% Enel S.p.A. ADS 6.36% 10.27% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CEMIG and Enel S.p.A. ADS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 1 1 2 0 2.25 Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Risk and Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

