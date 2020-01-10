Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & United American Healthcare (NASDAQ:UAHC) Critical Survey

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT and United American Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 7 2 0 2.22 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and United American Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $108.47 million 7.22 -$22.92 million ($0.76) -32.70 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -36.37% -34.19% -29.44% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United American Healthcare beats Intersect ENT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

