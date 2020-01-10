Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.39.

WSP opened at C$92.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. WSP Global has a one year low of C$61.38 and a one year high of C$92.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,400.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.