Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core-Mark in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,806,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

