Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

