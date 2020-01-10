Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.