Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NASDAQ:CLNC)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00

Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.27 -$16.50 million N/A N/A Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 15.03 -$168.50 million $0.70 19.30

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -31.53% -490.92% -3.19% Colony Credit Real Estate -592.52% -2.57% -0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

