Comparing PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PB Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.32 $4.31 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $247.98 million 7.75 $22.74 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 17.80% 4.58% 0.73% Columbia Financial 19.93% 5.62% 0.81%

Risk and Volatility

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of PB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PB Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats PB Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

