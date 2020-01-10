Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$959.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.38.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$55.50 and a 12 month high of C$71.90. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total value of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,069. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,107. Insiders sold a total of 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

