$15.40 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $15.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $15.80 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $14.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $59.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $61.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.15 million, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $87.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

