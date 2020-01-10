Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to report sales of $226.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $143.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $737.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.60 million to $752.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $859.51 million, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $929.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.40 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.