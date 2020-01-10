Analysts Expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. IMV posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $250,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

IMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.