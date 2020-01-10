Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.