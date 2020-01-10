Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

OTTR stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.30. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

