Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

